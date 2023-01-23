The Lompoc Public Library has issued a call for artists who would like to be considered as featured exhibitors at the library’s Grossman Gallery during 2022-24 calendar years. 

All Central Coast artists 18 years and older are invited to apply before the Thursday, Feb. 16 deadline. Exceptions to the age requirement are granted at the discretion of the Art Advisory Committee. 

Artists who would like to be considered must deliver at least six framed/ finished exhibit-ready pieces to the Grossman Gallery between 4 and 4:30 p.m. Feb. 16, and retrieve them after 6 p.m. once the Lompoc Public Library’s Art Advisory Committee has concluded its meeting to evaluate submissions.

