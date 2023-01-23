The Lompoc Public Library has issued a call for artists who would like to be considered as featured exhibitors at the library’s Grossman Gallery during 2022-24 calendar years.
All Central Coast artists 18 years and older are invited to apply before the Thursday, Feb. 16 deadline. Exceptions to the age requirement are granted at the discretion of the Art Advisory Committee.
Artists who would like to be considered must deliver at least six framed/ finished exhibit-ready pieces to the Grossman Gallery between 4 and 4:30 p.m. Feb. 16, and retrieve them after 6 p.m. once the Lompoc Public Library’s Art Advisory Committee has concluded its meeting to evaluate submissions.
Properly framed work samples will be evaluated for technique, expression and stylish achievement, according to committee guidelines.
Exhibits can include two-dimensional paintings, photography and mixed media, and must not protrude more than 6 inches from the wall when hung.
The duration of each artist exhibition is estimated to be one to two months. One- and two-person shows are permitted.
In addition, a smaller-scale exhibition also will be hosted at the Village Library in Vandenberg Village, 3755 Constellation Road, as a continuation of the Grossman Gallery's featured event.
The Grossman Gallery is located at 501 E. North Ave., inside of the Lompoc Public Library.
For more information, contact Art Advisory Committee Chair Sherrie Chavez at 805-757-1485 or the library administration at 805-875-8787, or go to cityoflompoc.com/library.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.