100622 SYV Chumash Museum 2.jpg

Landscaping will connect the Chumash Museum with Highway 246 as shown in this project rendering.

 Contributed

Caltrans broke ground Thursday on the Chumash Museum Highway Beautification project along a stretch of State Route 246 near Santa Ynez.

The $1.3 million project is the first of 12 Clean California-funded Central Coast beautification projects to break ground, according to Caltrans District 5 officials, and is part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative — a sweeping $1.2 billion, multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans to remove trash, create thousands of jobs and join with communities throughout the state to reclaim, transform and beautify public spaces.

Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Chairman Kenneth Kahn joined state Sen. Monique Limon, Santa Barbara County District 3 Supervisor Joan Hartmann's office and Caltrans District 5 Director Tim Gubbins for the groundbreaking ceremony located near the future Chumash Museum, in downtown Santa Ynez.

100622 SYV Chumash Museum 1.jpg

Current conditions of Highway 246 and the under-construction Chumash Museum slated for completion next year.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

