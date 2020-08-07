Caltrans completes Santa Maria State Route 166 resurfacing project

Caltrans has announced the completion of State Route 166 resurfacing project that extends from Obispo Street in Guadalupe to Blosser Road in Santa Maria.

The $2.8 million project included adding a new rubberized surface to that stretch of highway and resurfacing the roadway shoulder and portions of the two-way left-turn pockets. Rumble strips were also installed along the shoulder and center line.

For more information on the project and for traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-568-0858 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.

