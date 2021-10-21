The northbound lanes of Highway 101 north of the Gaviota Tunnel will be closed intermittently from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, to allow Caltrans to perform a rock-scaling operation and to clear rocks from the highway, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.

The roadwork, designed to enhance public safety, is expected to continue the following day, Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Highway 1 near the El Jaro Creek Bridge and south of Jalama Road, weather permitting. One-way reversing traffic control with flaggers can be expected.

Motorists will come to a full stop during highway closure times and be led by a California Highway Patrol unit. Delays should not exceed 10 minutes.

Electronic message boards will warn motorists to prepare to stop as they approach the work zone area.

The work will be performed by the Caltrans maintenance team of Buellton and Caltrans engineers from San Luis Obispo.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, call the Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-568-0858 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

+4 Alisal fire 97% contained after destroying 12 homes; fire's total costs expected to exceed $80M Firefighters battling the Alisal fire brought containment to 97% Tuesday, completely securing the eastern edge and leaving only a small section of the perimeter left to close at the northwest corner, the U.S. Forest Service said.

Giant wind turbine blades continue trek to Lompoc through December Traffic delays and detours are expected through December to allow for transport of more than 200 oversized loads through the city of Lompoc.