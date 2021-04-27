Caltrans District 5 crews clean up highways to rally public support

Caltrans District 5 crews on Thursday took to area highways to remove trash as part of an ongoing effort to encourage Californians to join the fight against littering.

Caltrans has reported investing significant time and resources into collecting, recycling and disposing of litter and hazardous waste that included the collection of 287,000 cubic yards of litter by statewide highway workers in 2020, a spokesman said. That volume of trash is equal to filling 18,000 garbage trucks, he added.

“Caltrans continues to work towards a clean and litter-free California," said Caltrans District 5 Director Tim Gubbins. "We ask the public to do its part to keep our beautiful Central Coast litter-free.”

The spokesman explained that California Highway Patrol Officers also have joined the fight to clean up highways that last year resulted in more than 3,100 citations issued to motorists seen littering the highways or driving with unsecured cargo loads.

Further, the Special Peoples Program — a Caltrans work mentoring program providing temporary litter collection jobs and life skills training to parolees — was responsible for the successful removal of more than 86,000 cubic yards of litter last year from California highways, equal to approximately 5,400 garbage trucks, the spokesman said.

One way Caltrans is encouraging the public to help out is to partner with Caltrans by becoming an Adopt-A-Highway volunteer. Partners consist of individuals, organizations and businesses that help remove litter from their “adopted” sections of roadside.