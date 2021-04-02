You have permission to edit this article.
Caltrans District 5 seeking applicants for scholarship program

Caltrans District 5 employees and the California Transportation Foundation are offering two $750 scholarships to high school seniors residing in the five-county district.

Counties include Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito. 

The scholarship program is designed for seniors who plan to attend college in California, pursue a career in transportation and live on the Central Coast.

The spokesman said the programs, which are common in many of the 12 Caltrans districts, are supported by the California Transportation Foundation, which donates 50% of scholarship funding. Coffee and food sales provide the balance, he said.

The spokesman said that the employee scholarship program continues to flourish and noted that since the program's inception, fundraising efforts have grown from a $500 award in 2002 to $3,500 in 2017 and $6,750 in student scholarships today. 

Applications must be submitted by May 3. 

To access the scholarship application, visit dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5/district-5-popular-links/d5-scholarships

For additional information, contact Laurie Baima at Laurie.Baima@dot.ca.gov or call at 805-549-3353.

 

