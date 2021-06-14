Caltrans District 5 is inviting members of the public to provide input on improvement goals for the Highway 101 corridor via an online survey. The deadline is June 30.
The survey focuses on the highway throughout District 5 and will provide the data, strategies and community support to help establish long- and short-term goals for the 2021 U.S. 101 Business Plan, now under development in partnership with the Central Coast Coalition, a Caltrans spokesman said.
Coalition members includes the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, San Luis Obispo Council of Governments, Transportation Agency for Monterey County, Council of San Benito County Governments, Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission, the Association of Monterey Bay Area Governments and Caltrans District 5.
The plan aims to raise public awareness that Highway 101 is a major economic asset to both California and the nation, while encouraging highway investments, the spokesman said.
To complete the business plan survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/US101BP