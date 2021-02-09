You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Caltrans District 5 seeks public input on draft Active Transportation Plan

Caltrans District 5 seeks public input on draft Active Transportation Plan

Caltrans District 5 is seeking public input on its draft Active Transportation Plan to help identify locations where bicycle and pedestrian improvements may be needed on the state highway system.

The public is invited to play a key role in establishing community priorities for the plan's implementation by participating in the review process, according to a Caltrans District 5 spokesman.

The draft plan review is now underway and available for public comment on the District 5 website through March 9.

“We look forward to hearing from the public on what they believe are the most important priorities in their communities and how we can best integrate them into our transportation projects moving forward,” said Caltrans District 5 Director Tim Gubbins.

The plan is expected to be finalized and available in May.

To participate in the review and for more information, visit catplan.org.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News