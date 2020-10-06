You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Caltrans postpones resurfacing project at State Route 246 in Lompoc
alert top story

Caltrans postpones resurfacing project at State Route 246 in Lompoc

Caltrans District 5 has announced the postponement of its four-day resurfacing project scheduled to fully close State Route 246 in Lompoc from Tuesday, Oct. 6, through Friday, Oct. 9.

Roadways from State Route 246 from the separation with Highway 1, near North 12th Street, to Mission Gate Road, will remain open until a new project start date is determined and announced.

For all Santa Barbara County traffic updates, contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News