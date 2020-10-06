Caltrans postpones resurfacing project at State Route 246 in Lompoc

Caltrans District 5 has announced the postponement of its four-day resurfacing project scheduled to fully close State Route 246 in Lompoc from Tuesday, Oct. 6, through Friday, Oct. 9.

Roadways from State Route 246 from the separation with Highway 1, near North 12th Street, to Mission Gate Road, will remain open until a new project start date is determined and announced.

For all Santa Barbara County traffic updates, contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.

