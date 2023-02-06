Southbound Highway 1/North 12 Street at the junction of State Route 246 and Hwy 1 will be closed for a rock scaling operation from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, resulting in a detour for travelers.
Motorists will not have be able to travel south on Highway 1 but will be directed east on Highway 246 in Buellton to reach southbound US 101, according to Caltrans District 5.
Caltrans crews will rappel down the hillside above the roadway to dislodge debris and rock before clean up and reopening of the roadway to travel. Similar roadwork was conducted on Jan. 26.