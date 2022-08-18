Caltrans has launched a new push notification feature on its QuickMap app that allows drivers to automatically receive real-time notifications about nearby road closures, emergencies and other traffic updates.
Caltrans’ QuickMap is a mobile app and website available to the public at no cost for travel planning.
“With this new QuickMap upgrade, Californians now can receive instant traffic notifications based on their location,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. “Drivers can use this information to adjust their plans when needed, compare route options, save time and travel safely to their destinations.”
The new push notification feature allows travelers to opt in to receive location-based alerts on their mobile devices when entering an area within 10 miles of a road closure or other traffic-related event, a Caltrans spokesman said, noting that a pop-up message will appear alerting travelers of the incident, including time, location and reason for closure.
Alerts generated include traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, emergency incidents, electronic highway message sign content, rest area locations, camera snapshots and active chain control requirements.
Caltrans reminds drivers to use their mobile device responsibly, including only in hands-free mode when operating a vehicle. Cellphone use while driving is dangerous and illegal in California.
For more information and to use the new feature, download the QuickMap app on a device or visit QuickMap.dot.ca.gov.