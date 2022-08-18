Caltrans has launched a new push notification feature on its QuickMap app that allows drivers to automatically receive real-time notifications about nearby road closures, emergencies and other traffic updates.

Caltrans’ QuickMap is a mobile app and website available to the public at no cost for travel planning. 

“With this new QuickMap upgrade, Californians now can receive instant traffic notifications based on their location,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. “Drivers can use this information to adjust their plans when needed, compare route options, save time and travel safely to their destinations.”

 

