Caltrans will move ahead with a planned study next month to identify ways to promote the safe passage of wildlife crossing through the Gaviota Pass, according to a District 5 spokesman.

The 12-month survey, which will be conducted by Caltrans in coordination with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, will aid in gathering seasonal data on patterns of wildlife movements and roadkill along Highway 101 through the Gaviota Pass.

The area of study — Nojoqui summit to Mariposa Reina — has been identified as a priority due to a higher level of recorded roadkill, including mountain lion and black bear, the spokesman said.

The goal of the study is to identify potential areas where wildlife safety can be enhanced, as well as locations where animals are successfully crossing under the highway.

In addition, the study will include recommendations for approaches to reduce the risk of wildlife-vehicle collisions.

Caltrans has established successful wildlife crossings near Highway 46 and Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo County.

Hwy 101 rest stops in Gaviota closed until February 2022 A major wastewater system improvement project now is underway at the Gaviota roadside rest stops located off Highway 101, resulting in their c…

+4 Judith Dale: Santa Ynez Valley's hidden jewel – Nojoqui Falls Park The Nojoqui area was originally a Chumash village named "Naxuwi," which means meadow. There are two legends concerning the falls...