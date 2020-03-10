Camino fire extinguished on Hwy 154; road closure lifted Tuesday morning

Update: 11:30 a.m. — Highway 154 was reopened in both directions at 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Buellton area California Highway Patrol.
A vegetation fire near Highway 154 and West Camino Cielo Road was extinguished Monday night after burning 6 acres, although a section of Highway 154 remained closed Tuesday.
The Camino fire, which was originally reported at 15 acres but later reduced to 6 acres, was reported just after 4:30 p.m. with flames moving uphill on the north side of Highway 154, according to County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Santa Barbara County and Los Padres fire crews stopped forward progress shortly before 7:30 p.m., although crews remained on scene into Tuesday mopping up hot spots, said Bertucelli, who added crews received assistance from the rain.
The fire prompted an evacuation warning for residents along West Camino Cielo and the Painted Cave community. The warning was lifted shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday.
A 23-mile section of Highway 154, from Highway 192 to the Highway 154/246 roundabout, remained closed as of 10 a.m.. Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
No injuries or damage to structures were reported.
Eight fire engines responded to the fire, according to Bertucelli, in addition to Los Padres National Forest firefighters, a county helicopter, hand crews and a water tender.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
#CaminoInc UPDATE. 5-6 acres. Forward progress stopped. Evacuation warning has been lifted. Crews will remain on scene through the night mopping up. Next information release tomorrow at 0700. Traffic restrictions still in place. Check with CHP for updates on traffic. pic.twitter.com/n1L5BMj164— Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) March 10, 2020