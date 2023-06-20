Camp H.O.P.E. returns: Local youth gets inside scoop at local animal shelter

Camp H.O.P.E. has officially returned to the Santa Maria Animal Center this week.
Youngsters are being introduced to a variety of hands-on learning experiences that allow exploration of career and volunteer opportunities, pet responsibility and local animal issues.
According to Linda Greco, the president of the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation, the annual program has been going on for 14 years, but there was a three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, so this is the first year it's back.
“In the future, to change things, the youth program is very important," Greco said. "Kids want to help animals, but a lot of times there’s not anything for them to do when they’re young, so this is one of those things where they can be taught a variety of issues with different animals and how to care for animals properly. We feel we are investing in our future because those will be the leaders of our future.”
According to Greco, 27 kids are taking part in the camp. Amongst the kids Tuesday was Olive Jaquez, who says she really enjoys spending time with the animals at camp because she is able to pet them, learn about them and see a variety of animals. At home, she has two dogs and one rabbit.
“I really want to learn more about rabbits. For them, every year counts as 10 years" Olive said. "So, when they’re a year old, they are actually 10 years old and my rabbit is 8 years old. He’s actually 80 in rabbit years.”
The camp is an all-volunteer program directed and funded by the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation. Greco says the volunteer counselors are teenagers ranging from from 13 to seniors in high school and they go through various training sessions and learn about how to work with kids and how to navigate the summer camp experience.
“I like learning about the animals and how they act and how to approach a dog,” said camper Audrey Eguiluz, who has two Chihuahuas at home. “I really want to learn more about how to act around animals and how they behave.”
Tuesday's guest speaker was Santa Barbara County Animal Control officer C. Hart, who took the time to answer all the questions campers had such as the types of calls she gets on the job and how animals are captured.
Hart reminded campers of how fulfilling her work is as an Animal Control Officer and there are many aspects to the career that are both challenging and rewarding. At the end of the day, Hart says she loves the community and sees the camp as a “phenomenal program.”
“We’re not here to take your animals off your porches, we’re not here to euthanize your animals,” said Hart. “We are here to help, we want to make sure that we help and we’re here truly as our name promotes. We are Santa Barbara County Animal Services, we provide service to the community and we are happy to do it.”
The program teaches local kids about what to do if they lose or find an animal and how to prevent being bitten by a dog. Campers also learn how the county shelters work and about Animal Control Officers. The program is also set in Santa Maria because, according to Greco, about 50% of the animals taken in by the county come from Santa Maria and the nearby unincorporated areas.
Greco says campers will work on “marketing their dogs” in hopes that it will help some of the dogs at the shelter get adopted.
“They are going to put together videos about their dogs, and on Friday we’ll have a finale and then we will hand those videos over to Animal Services to be able to feature those dogs as they were camp dogs," Greco said. "The kids will come up with what they think are attributes about the dog that a family would like.”
A portion of the funds raised through the program go towards materials, and, Greco said, the rest goes towards caring for the animals. The foundation provides funding for animals that come into the shelter that have been hit by cars or are in need of behavioral or medical attention.
H.O.P.E. stands for Humane Outreach through Progressive Education and the camp program aims to teach responsibility and compassion in a fun way, through a variety of sessions that include guest speakers, crafts, activities and time spent daily with shelter animals. Additionally, campers are taught disaster preparedness, the benefits of spay, neuter and vaccinations programs and the responsibility of training and healthcare for pets.