Camp H.O.P.E. returns: Local youth gets inside scoop at local animal shelter

The Camp H.O.P.E. summer program returned this week as youth campers learn basic animal care and responsibility from volunteers at the Santa Maria Animal Center.

 Randy De La Peña, Contributor

Camp H.O.P.E. has officially returned to the Santa Maria Animal Center this week.

Youngsters are being introduced to a variety of hands-on learning experiences that allow exploration of career and volunteer opportunities, pet responsibility and local animal issues.

According to Linda Greco, the president of the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation, the annual program has been going on for 14 years, but there was a three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, so this is the first year it's back.

A classroom learns the benefits of spay and neutering, vaccinating and the responsibility of training and healthcare Tuesday during Camp H.O.P.E. summer youth program at the Santa Maria Animal Center.
A volunteer guides children to meet and greet rescue dogs Tuesday during the Camp H.O.P.E. summer youth program at the Santa Maria Animal Center.
Children pet 2-year-old Husky 'Trixie' Tuesday during the Camp H.O.P.E. summer program at the Santa Maria Animal Center.
Pitbull 'Banjo' enjoys visiting with children Tuesday during the Camp H.O.P.E. summer youth program at the Santa Maria Animal Center.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

