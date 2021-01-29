Campgrounds reopen in Los Padres forest; Dolan fire burn area remains closed

Campgrounds in Los Padres National Forest reopened this week, and although the Dolan burn area on the Monterey Ranger District remains closed to the public, nearby roads and trails also have been reopened, a forest spokesman said.

Campgrounds in California’s national forests were closed Dec. 8 by a U.S. Forest Service regional order, renewed Jan. 6, that aligned with the state’s stay-at-home order in an effort to reduce the increasing spread of COVID-19.

The Forest Service lifted its regional order after the stay-at-home order was lifted Jan. 25, the spokesman said.

Los Padres officials will assess developed campgrounds over the next few days to determine whether clearing or other maintenance is needed in the aftermath of this week’s powerful winter storm, the spokesman said, adding that seasonal weather closures still affect certain campgrounds on the Ojai and Mt. Pinos ranger districts.

The Dolan fire closure order that went into effect Aug. 24 was revised this week to reopen many popular roads and trails on the Monterey Ranger District while keeping the perimeter of the 124,924-acre fire closed to the public.