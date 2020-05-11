Cancellation of phone, email access frustrates families of Lompoc prison inmates

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Inmates' access to email and phone calls at the Lompoc prison has been suspended since mid-April, upsetting family members who say officials have provided no information about their loved ones as COVID-19 infections inside the prison skyrocket.

"It's very agonizing to know that your brother is in a prison population with 500-plus people infected with coronavirus and not knowing how he is and if he's infected," said Renee Rastorfer, of Massachusetts, whose brother Jack Mootz is serving a 10-year sentence inside the Federal Correctional Institution.

"For the life of me, I do not see the relationship of being coronavirus-conscious and not letting people use phones," Rastorfer said.

Access to phones and email was restored to the medium-security U.S. Penitentiary at the prison complex on May 4, while access at the low-security Federal Correctional Institution was suspended for an additional two weeks, or until May 18, according to Bureau of Prisons spokesman Scott Taylor. The prison complex houses approximately 2,750 inmates between the two satellite camps, the FCI and the penitentiary.