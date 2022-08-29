Iridium is a 2-year-old male, black and white border collie mix available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center.
Staff say he is an athletic young pup who would make a great hiking partner.
Iridium's adoption fees include his spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea treatment and health/wellness exam.
The Santa Maria division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 548 W. Foster Road.
To learn more about CAPA and its partnership with Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow the organization on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.