Car crashes into Dollar Tree on Orcutt Road; no injuries reported
  Updated

A vehicle crashed into Dollar Tree along Orcutt Road on Friday, damaging the store's front entrance. 

The collision was reported at about 1 p.m. when the vehicle's female driver, who wasn't identified, drove into the glass doors of the store located in the 3500 block of Orcutt Road, just outside Santa Maria. 

The driver's foot apparently slipped from the brake and onto the gas pedal, according to a female eyewitness. No injuries were reported.

A small crowd gathered around the red sedan, which was seen sticking out of the building, while shoppers continued walking in and out of the store. 

A Santa Barbara County Fire Department paramedic and an American Medical Response unit responded to the scene. 

