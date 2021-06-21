A vegetation fire that sparked near Lompoc on Monday had grown to 30 acres along Highway 1, about 5 miles south of Jamala Road.
The blaze was reported shortly after 3 p.m. along the northbound side of Highway 1, after a car caught fire and spread to the surrounding brush, according to California Highway Patrol logs.
Shortly before 5 p.m., the fire had grown to 30 acres, with a moderate rate of spread and with the potential to burn 50 acres, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
One-way traffic control was in place Monday along Highway 1 south of Lompoc, with the highway temporarily reduced to only the southbound lane and traffic backed up in the area of highways 101 and 246, according to the CHP.
No injures or structure damage had been reported.
Several units provided the initial response, including Santa Barbara County Fire engines, bulldozers, water tenders, a helicopter, a hand crew and medics.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.