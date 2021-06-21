A vegetation fire was sparked Monday afternoon and has grown to at least 15 acres along Highway 1, several miles south of Jalama Road near Lompoc.
The blaze was reported shortly after 3 p.m. along the northbound side of Highway 1, approximately 5 miles south of Jalama Road, after a car caught fire and spread to the surrounding brush, according to California Highway Patrol logs.
Shortly before 4 p.m., the fire was reported to have grown between 15 to 20 acres with a moderate rate of spread, according to emergency radio scanner reports.
No injures or structure damage have been reported.
Several Santa Barbara County Fire units responded to the incident, including engines, bulldozers, water tenders, a helicopter, a hand crew and medics.
