Carbajal holds lead over Caldwell in 24th District race

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, almost 41% of the 24th District’s voters are registered as Democrats, while less than 30% are registered as Republicans.

Driving toward northern San Luis Obispo County from his election party at the Historic Santa Maria Inn, Caldwell was upbeat Tuesday night about the results while remaining cautious.

"You know, I got into this race really late, and I'm running against a career politician," he said. "But we raised all our money within the district, and I think that shows we've got really good support here."

Caldwell acknowledged the heavy majority of Democrat voters in the district and its potential impact.

"I think we're going to have a roller coaster," he said. "The San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara numbers are going to come in first, and we think Salud will take those.

"But then the northern San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County numbers will come in, and we think we'll pick up a lot there."

Carbajal was in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday and couldn't be reached for comment after the numbers began coming in.

