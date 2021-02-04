Carbajal presses protection for monarch butterflies

Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, joined two other U.S. legislators in pressing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for protection of the Western monarch butterflies, whose numbers have plunged dramatically in recent years.
Carbajal was joined by Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, and Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Portland, Oregon, on a letter to Martha Williams, principal deputy director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, to ask for protection and habitat restoration for the Western monarch butterfly population.
A total of 43 conservation organizations added their support to the letter that was sent after the federal agency decided to not list the monarch butterfly as threatened or endangered under provisions of the Endangered Species Act in favor of higher-priority species, a spokeswoman for Carbajal said.
While the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the Western monarch butterfly warranted listing, predicting a 96% to 100% probability its population will collapse within 50 years, the agency’s denial effectively put the species on a waiting list.
Carbajal’s office said some species have been on the waiting list for decades, and 47 of them have gone extinct while waiting for their protection to be finalized.
Two decades ago, approximately 1.2 million of the migrating monarch butterflies overwintered in California, but that number is down to 1,914 this year, the spokeswoman said.
A docent at the Pismo Beach Butterfly Grove said 230,000 of the migrating butterflies were counted there in the winter of 1990, but this year the total was 188.
