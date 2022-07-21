Five puppies described as “cattle dogs” and their mom are in need of families to provide emergency foster care after they were exposed to the dangerous parvovirus, according to the staff at Santa Barbara Humane’s shelter in Santa Maria.

The dogs have not displayed any symptoms of the disease, but they need to be moved out of the stressful shelter environment that could affect their ability to ward off the virus.

“Unfortunately, before they arrived at Santa Barbara Humane, the puppies had been exposed to parvo, a potentially deadly virus,” said Dori Villalon, chief operating oﬃcer. “The best way we can support these puppies and their mother is to get them out of the shelter environment within 24 [to] 48 hours and into homes.”

