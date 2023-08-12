What’s the buzz: National Honey Bee Day is Aug. 18

Jim Rice and Elena Richardson view the Lompoc Valley Beekeepers Association observation hive at Flying Goat Cellars tasting room, 1520 E. Chestnut Ct., in Lompoc during the 2018 National Honey Bee community event. The event returns this year.

 Contributed

The Lompoc Valley Beekeepers Association is celebrating National Honey Bee Day on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Flying Goat Cellars Tasting & Art Salon, 1520 E. Chestnut Ct. in Lompoc.

Members of the association will be on-hand to offer their expertise on local beekeeping, provide honey tastings and a peek into the life of bees via an observation hive on display.

Local raw unfiltered honey will be available for purchase in several sizes.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
1
0
0