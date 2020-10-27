CenCal Health distributes 2,000 oxygen monitors to Central Coast providers, bolstering COVID-19 response

CenCal Health has distributed 2,000 pulse oximeters to health-care providers across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties to help bolster their COVID-19 response.

The pulse oximeter, a small battery-operated device, is said to be as simple to use as a thermometer. The device is placed on top of the patient’s finger and displays both oxygen saturation and pulse rate numbers.

Since most healthy people will get an oxygen reading between 95% and 98%, the device can easily indicate when swift action must be taken.

“We have seen that when patients monitor their pulse and oxygen levels at home, they have a better sense of how sick they are, and can present to the hospital sooner and require less mechanical ventilation,” said Dr. Polly Baldwin, Santa Barbara County Public Health Department medical director. “In short, early recognition of respiratory distress has helped save a number of lives in Santa Barbara County already.”

COVID-19-induced pneumonia can cause oxygen deprivation that may not initially manifest as shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, otherwise known as "silent hypoxia." This critical stage of pneumonia may result in a patient not feeling sick enough to seek medical help.

With the use of the pulse oximeter, however, silent hypoxia can be detected and treated by measuring blood oxygen saturation levels to help doctors determine how sick a patient is so that action can be taken quickly to avoid extended hospitalization and mechanical ventilation.