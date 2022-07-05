Area residents 50 years or older may qualify for full scope Medi-Cal benefits regardless of their immigration status, CenCal Health officials announced.
“The pandemic provided a vivid picture of how underserved populations, including migrants and people of color, are at increased risk of experiencing adverse health challenges due to unequal access to care,” said CenCal Health CEO Marina Owen.
CenCal Health is the community-accountable health plan on the Central Coast that covers residents of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, with Medi-Cal eligibility determined by each county's Department of Social Services.
The expanded coverage initiative is the result of a new California law that offers expanded health benefits to low-income individuals 50 years of age or older, regardless of citizenship or immigration status.
“Through the expansion of Medi-Cal to more adults, CenCal Health can continue to proactively address the disparities affecting low-income Californians in our service area, regardless of their immigration status," Owen said. "As we well know, prioritizing the health of all residents benefits the entire community.”