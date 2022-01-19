Nonprofit community-based CenCal Health said it supports Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget proposal that would expand health care to everyone, and the agency intends to increase its coverage in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties this year.
If Newsom’s plan for California to become the “first state in the nation to offer universal access to health-care coverage” is supported by the Legislature, that coverage would begin Jan. 1, 2024.
But beginning May 1, CenCal Health will offer health coverage to undocumented residents age 50 and older who are eligible for Medi-Cal.
“CenCal Health … is ready to support Medi-Cal coverage for eligible residents in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties — regardless of their immigration status,” said Marina Owen, chief executive officer of CenCal Health.
Owen said CenCal’s board of directors, executive team and staff are gratified the organization “can help bring much-needed, long-overdue health coverage to the region and take this step towards health equity.”
“From COVID-19, we have certainly witnessed that the state of our communities’ health includes all of us, the whole population,” Owen said.
CenCal Health has provided local health coverage to all eligible children and young people under age 26, including undocumented residents, since 2020, Owen said.
In addition, she said, the organization has been working on the California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal program, or CalAIM, a multiyear plan to overhaul how Medi-Cal services are delivered.
CenCal Health contracts with the state to administer Medi-Cal benefits through local care providers in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
For more information on Newsom’s proposal, visit www.gov.ca.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Healthcare-Fact-Sheet.pdf.