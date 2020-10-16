Censure of Solvang councilman Djernaes sought after PETA protest

Citizens Monday requested the Solvang City Council censure Councilman Chris Djernaes after he was seen cheering on and exchanging contact information with PETA protesters Oct. 10, in what Solvang Trolley & Carriage Co.’s owners characterized as ongoing discriminatory harassment of their business.

“I’m tired of worrying about harassment instigated by Mr. Djernaes every time I come to work,” said Lorena Rodriguez who runs the business with her husband, Hector “Sal” Orona, and their children, Sal Orona Jr. and Claudia Orona-Hudson.

Dejearnes, however, called the public outcry “a hit job promoted by the Orona family on me because they want to recall me.” He said he had been told the protestors were in town, and happened to walk into them.

In a video captured by Orona Jr. and posted online, Djernaes can be seen talking in close proximity and without a mask to protestors, most of whom were from out of town. He can be heard encouraging protestors to speak out during city council meetings, sharing contact information, and thanking the protestors for being there. He is also heard to name his PETA contact and saying, “I’ve been working with her. She’s from back East.”

City Attorney Chip Wullbrandt told council members at Monday's meeting they could not take such action except in “extraordinarily extreme circumstances.”

“The electorate elects City Council members, and the electorate makes that decision. You all don’t get to tell an elected City Council member, even if you don’t agree with their speech, as long as they are not, in fact, doing something that is interrupting the business process of your meetings or causing jeopardy to the city or having some other significant impact like that,” Wullbrandt said.