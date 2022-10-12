Central Coast AirFest will roar back from its pandemic-induced hiatus Saturday and Sunday as aircraft take to the sky and tarmac at the Santa Maria Airport.
The event will include static displays, aerial performances, food and family fun as well as ample opportunities to walk through aircraft, talk to pilots and learn from military veterans from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
“We’re only able to put it on because of the supreme support from the community,” said Heather Kunkle.
The Kunkle family has been key to the development of the event, which began in 2018. She and her brother, Chris Kunkle of the Central Coast Jet Center, have partnered with Chico-based Planes of Fame Air Museum, local vendors and aeronautical friends, family and fanatics to bring the third show to Santa Maria Valley.
They come by their love of all-things-flight-related rightly. Their grandfather, James Kunkle Sr., was a P-38 pilot during World War II and will celebrate his 100th birthday at the event. Their father, the late Jim Kunkle Jr., was also a pilot and creator of Central Coast Jet Center.
Chris is a third-generation aviator and now leads the company. Heather, while not a pilot herself, shares a passion for flight.
“I love aviation. I think it brings out such a spark in a lot of people. I’ve seen a lot of kids become pilots by being around aviation, talking about airplanes all the time when they’re little, and then they go do it, and it’s so cool,” she said.
The headlining aerial performance will be U.S. Air Force Major Kristin “Beo” Wolf leading the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II demo team out of Hill Air Force Base north of Salt Lake City, Utah.
The aircraft is the most-advanced, multi-role fighter in the world and serves as the backbone of allied power for more than 13 nations.
The aircraft embodies the spirit of the show: educating the next generation about the myriad opportunities in the aeronautical industry from construction and maintenance to taking the pilot’s seat.
According to Lockheed Martin, the F-35 supports more than 1,900 suppliers around the world.
“AirFest is a really good opportunity to show the different kinds of aviation, from military to aerobatics. There’s a lot of different ways to be a pilot. This event is a great way to see that in a way that’s not normally tangible,” Heather said.
Static displays will allow visitors of all ages to get up close and personal with a variety of aircraft, and often even crawl inside for the best seats in the house. Pilots and crew will be on hand to answer questions.
“Getting up close to the pilots and learning firsthand what it took them to get where they are is often how people get into aviation. These pilots and veterans can share their firsthand experience with airplanes,” Heather said.
In addition to Wolf and the F-35 team, other pilots and teams on hand for military demos include: USAF Heritage Flight, Navy VFA-122 F-18 Demo Team, Navy VFA-122 Legacy Flight, and Hickam AFB C-17 Demo.
And keep an eye on the skies throughout the weekend for a schedule heavy with additional aerial performances including: Red Bull Air Force, Red Bull Fixed Wing Pilot Kirby Chamblis, Kevin Coleman, aerobatic helicopter pilot Aaron Fitzgerald, High Alpha MiG-17, Sammy Mason, RAD Jet Waco, Swamp Fox P-51 Demo, Eric Tucker, Coulson Air Tanker C-130 water drop, and Kyle Fowler GO EZ Dem.
On the ground, take a walk around Planes of Fame Warbird static displays including: P-38 Lightnings, P-51 Mustangs, P-40 Warhawk, F8F Bearcat, F4U Corsair, TBM Avenger, SBD Dauntless, B-25 Mitchell, P-47 Thunderbolt, F-86 Sabre, and MiG 15 Fagot.
“It’s a stacked lineup of performers, so it’s pretty exciting to see them all,” Heather said.
She gave thanks repeatedly to sponsors who made the event possible, including Santa Maria Airport, Rantec, Mercer-Fraser Company, Central Coast Jet Center and the Planes of Fame Museum.
Additional sponsors include Honda of Santa Maria, Chick-fil-A Enos Ranch, Ace Clearwater, Toyota of Santa Maria, Melfred Borzall, Coast Hills Credit Union, Once Upon A Time Events Planning and Design, ArtCraft, Santa Maria Valley Chamber, Cool Hand Luke’s, and Abbey Carpet & Floor. And finally, Titan Cold Storage, Mach One Air Charters, Inc., Radisson, RRM Design Group, NewLife Painting, and Surfin Smiles.