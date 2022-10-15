Thousands of people gathered at the Santa Maria Airport Saturday to celebrate aviation during the Central Coast AirFest with vintage warbirds, high-octane air performances and displays under mostly cloudy skies.
A second day of performances is scheduled Sunday along with an Octoberfest-themed beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities for the whole family. Visitors will be able to get close to various aircraft and have access to information about community resources.
“It’s really great to have it back here in Santa Maria again. It’s a lot of work to put together, but it’s whole heartedly worth it. This is a major aviation town, it always has been and having the AirFest here is fantastic”, said Richard Persons, a member of the AirFest organizing committee.
The emcee was award-winning announcer Danny Clisham, also known as Sky-Talker, who discussed historical facts about aviation and gave background about the pilots.
Visitors were able to climb onboard a C-130J aircraft, the newest model of the C-130, and see all the features from the back of the aircraft to the flight deck. The aircraft is being used for training and operational missions.
The crowd could feel the awe-inspiring power and sound of the planes, some so powerful that the sound traveled three seconds behind as they passed overhead.
Those sensitive to sound, or children, are encouraged to bring ear plugs Sunday. Earplugs can also be purchased at the air show for $1-$2.
Excited children learned about aviation during the event at a variety of displays.
“I really like to see the airplanes because it's always really cool to see, because it makes you wanna learn about the stuff and if you don’t learn, then you won’t know anything”, said Bella, a local resident.
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, many non-profits, organizations and local businesses that were part of the 2019 AirFest, were happy to see the event return this year.
“You can’t put on an airshow without volunteers. There is a core group of volunteers that came together to put on the airshow and that consists of all of the businesses here at the airport, the airport itself," said Chris, an AirFest volunteer. "Then we rely on volunteers from the community. Everyone from the Boy Scouts to the Civil Air Patrol, the police reserves, high school students, college students, adults that are just interested in being out here to help.”
Sunday tickets are still available at the gate, $25 general admission for 16+ and $15 for youth ages 5-15 and kids free ages 4 and younger. Parking is free, gates open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and discounted tickets are on sale now for pre-purchase online at centralcoastairfest.ticketspice.com/central-coast-airfest-2022.