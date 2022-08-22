Blood supplies on the Central Coast have plummeted by 50% this summer, prompting Vitalant to declare an emergency shortage and ask for more blood, platelet and plasma donations.
Vitalant is the independent blood services supplier for 22 hospitals on the Central Coast.
The Labor Day holiday is approaching on Sept. 3, 4 and 5, when fewer blood donors are typically available but the demand for blood historically rises, so Vitalant is asking eligible donors to schedule an appointment to give blood before the holiday.
Although all types of blood are needed, a Vitalant spokesman said the shortage is especially acute for Type O, the most frequently transfused blood type.
He said in recent days, the amount of O-positive blood has frequently fallen to just a one-day’s supply. A four-day supply is considered sufficient.
Those who give blood through Aug. 31 will receive a $6 prepaid gift card, redeemable by email, and will be automatically entered to win one of five $3,000 prepaid gift cards.
For donor eligibility requirements and to make an appointment, visit www.vitalant.org, use the Vitalant app or call 877-258-4825.