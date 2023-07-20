Community members arrive at Kermit McKenzie school in Guadalupe to purchase barbecue tri-tip meals Thursday during a fundraiser. The Guadalupe Union School District and the Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe partnered to host a barbecue fundraiser to help raise funds for the family of Leyva Elizabeth Oregel Garcia, who was found dead in San Diego on the morning of July 4.
Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center Education Coordinator Jenise Coates, left, and Executive Director Erika Weber, center, present a check to Guadalupe Kiwanis Club President Darren Pardo, right, in support of the Oregel family Thursday.
Community members arrive at Kermit McKenzie school in Guadalupe to purchase barbecue tri-tip meals Thursday during a fundraiser. The Guadalupe Union School District and the Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe partnered to host a barbecue fundraiser to help raise funds for the family of Leyva Elizabeth Oregel Garcia, who was found dead in San Diego on the morning of July 4.
Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center Education Coordinator Jenise Coates, left, and Executive Director Erika Weber, center, present a check to Guadalupe Kiwanis Club President Darren Pardo, right, in support of the Oregel family Thursday.
The Central Coast community showed its support for the family of a Guadalupe woman who was killed in San Diego earlier this month.
The Guadalupe Union School District and the Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe partnered to host a barbecue fundraiser Thursday to help raise funds for the family of Leyva Elizabeth Oregel Garcia, who was found dead in San Diego on the morning of July 4.
The body of Oregel Garcia, 32, was found inside a vehicle in the San Ysidro District, near a border entry point, in San Diego.
The barbecue tri-tip meals offered at Thursday's fundraiser sold out in less than an hour. The Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center also presented a $4,500 check to the Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe to go to Oregel Garcia's family.
Detectives in San Diego determined Oregel Garcia was killed by blunt force trauma to her upper body and named Oregel Garcia’s husband, German Armando Luna Salazar, a suspect in the killing, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Thursday's barbecue fundraiser, held in the parking lot of Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School on Main Street in Guadalupe, offered a tri-tip sandwich with chips and a drink for $10. It was scheduled to start at 4 p.m. By 4:20 p.m., it was sold out.
Oregel has a student entering Mary Buren Elementary School and another who is going to be a seventh-grader at Kermit McKenzie, according to GUSD spokesperson Kenny Klein.
“We are a community and are going to do what we can to help support our families,’’ said Kermit McKenzie Principal Alex Jáuregui.
Salazar has not been apprehended. He's described as a 44-year-old Hispanic male, 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighing between 120 and 130 pounds. He was last seen leaving the area of 4400 Camino De La Plaza on foot and possibly entered Mexico, SDPD said.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the San Diego Police Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.