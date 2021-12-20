Those dreaming of a wet Christmas may get their wish granted by jolly ol’ Mother Nature, as forecasters are calling for periods of rain and moderately potent winds from Wednesday morning on into Sunday in northern Santa Barbara County.
“After a few days of dry weather, a stormy weather pattern will develop on Wednesday and continue through Sunday,” said John Lindsey, a meteorologist for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. at Diablo Canyon Power Plant, adding the longer-range forecast calls for rainy weather all the way through Dec. 29.
Rainfall totals for this Wednesday through Sunday are expected to range from 2 to 3 inches in northern Santa Barbara County and 4 to 6 inches in San Luis Obispo County, Lindsey said.
But those wishing for a white Christmas may also get their wish, because the cold front bringing “another good shot of rain” Christmas Day is expected to drop snow levels to 3,500 feet.
“That cold front will usher in a really frigid blast of air,” Lindsey said.
That could mean a dusting of snow on 6,828-foot Big Pine Mountain and 4,534-foot Figueroa Mountain in the mid-county San Rafael Range, 5,345-foot Peak Mountain and 4,759-foot McPherson Peak in the Sierra Madre Range east of Santa Maria and the 4,300-foot Santa Ynez Peak in the Santa Ynez Range in the South County.
“They’ll get copious amounts of snow in the Sierra Nevada,” Lindsey added.
The National Weather Service forecast is calling for a 30% chance of rain in the Santa Maria area late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, rising to a 60% chance of rain with winds from the south at 20 to 30 mph later that day.
“The southerly winds will increase to strong to gale-force — 25 to 38 mph — levels, and moderate to heavy rain will develop on Thursday as the cold front travels through the Central Coast,” Lindsey said.
Forecasters at the National Weather Service put the chance of rain at 80% both Wednesday night and Thursday.
“An 80% chance is a very high probability of rain that far out [in the forecast],” Lindsey said Monday, but he added rainfall Thursday could range from 1 to 1.5 inches.
He said another cold front will produce unseasonably cold air, partly cloudy skies and a few rain showers Christmas Eve.
But the cold front moving through Christmas Day could bring from 0.75 to 1.5 inches of rain in addition to the low-elevation snow, with southerly winds rising again to 28 to 35 mph.
“Even though there will be a lot of rain, the winds won’t be as strong as the last storm system, when we had gusts up to 50 mph,” he said, adding that’s good news because if the ground gets saturated, higher winds could topple trees.
A few showers are expected Sunday and Monday, with about a tenth of an inch predicted each day.
“Tuesday, they’re calling for more rain,” he said. “But that is getting pretty far out, although more rain is expected that Wednesday. … So we’re still in a stormy weather pattern. The door is still swung wide open.”