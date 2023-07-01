Four Central Coast healthcare providers entered into settlement agreements with the United States and the State of California in a case related to false Medi-Cal claims.
The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that a local county organized health system that arranges services for Medi-Cal enrollees in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties and three area health care providers have agreed to pay a total of $68 million to resolve allegations they violated the False Claims Act by submitting or "causing the submission" of false claims to Medi-Cal.
The allegations were related to Medicaid Adult Expansion under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.
The four entities that entered into settlement agreements are the Santa Barbara San Luis Obispo Regional Health Authority, doing business as CenCal Health, a COHS that contracts to arrange for health care services under Medi-Cal, California’s Medicaid program; Cottage Health System, a not-for-profit hospital network; Sansum Clinic, a non-profit outpatient clinic; and Community Health Centers of the Central Coast (CHC), a non-profit community health center operating in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
The settlement agreements were executed earlier this month, U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said. Late Wednesday, a federal judge unsealed the “whistleblower” case naming the entities.
Pursuant to the ACA, beginning in January 2014, Medi-Cal was expanded to cover the previously uninsured “Adult Expansion” population – adults between the ages of 19 and 64 without dependent children with annual incomes up to 133% of the federal poverty level. The federal government fully funded the expansion coverage for the first three years of the program.
Under contracts with California’s Department of Health Care Services (DHCS), if CenCal did not spend at least 85% of the funds it received for the Adult Expansion population on “allowed medical expenses,” CenCal was required to pay back to the state the difference between 85% and what it actually spent.
California, in turn, was required to return that amount to the federal government, Estrada said.
The four settlements resolve allegations that CenCal, Cottage, Sansum and CHC knowingly submitted or caused the submission of false claims to Medi-Cal for “Enhanced Services” that were purportedly provided to Adult Expansion Medi-Cal members: by Cottage between Jan. 1, 2014 and June 30, 2016; by Sansum and CHC between Jan. 1, 2015 and June 30, 2016; and by certain other healthcare providers between Jan. 1, 2014 and June 30, 2016.
The United States and California alleged that the payments were not “allowed medical expenses” permissible under the contract between DHCS and CenCal; were pre-determined amounts that did not reflect the fair market value of any Enhanced Services provided; and/or the Enhanced Services were duplicative of services already required to be rendered.
The United States and California further alleged that the payments were unlawful gifts of public funds in violation of the California Constitution.
As a result of the settlements, CenCal will pay $49.5 million, Cottage will pay $9 million, Sansum will pay $4.5 million and CHC will pay $3.15 million to the United States. In addition, California will receive payments totaling $1.85 million.
“These historic settlements demonstrate our steadfast efforts to eradicate fraud involving Medicaid Adult Expansion,” Estrada said. “Health care systems and providers are on notice that the False Claims Act provides us with a powerful tool to ensure that taxpayer-funded health care programs are used for patient care, and not for furtive financial gain.”
The civil settlements include the resolution of claims brought under whistleblower provisions of the False Claims Act by Julio Bordas, CenCal’s former medical director. Under the act, a private party can file an action on behalf of the United States and receive a portion of any recovery. Dr. Bordas will receive $12.56 million as his share of the federal recovery.
“Medi-Cal is a lifeline that provides access to free or affordable healthcare services for millions of Californians and their families,” said California Attorney General Rob Bonta. “When any healthcare provider or agency defrauds the program, they break the public’s trust and put their own bottom line before the patients who count on them for honest, quality care and services. I am grateful to the USDOJ for its extensive efforts throughout the course of this investigation. The California Department of Justice and our law enforcement partners will continue to hold accountable those who defraud the Medi-Cal program, and protect those it serves.”
The claims resolved by the settlements are allegations only and there has been no determination of liability.