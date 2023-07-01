Four Central Coast healthcare providers entered into settlement agreements with the United States and the State of California in a case related to false Medi-Cal claims.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that a local county organized health system that arranges services for Medi-Cal enrollees in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties and three area health care providers have agreed to pay a total of $68 million to resolve allegations they violated the False Claims Act by submitting or "causing the submission" of false claims to Medi-Cal.

The allegations were related to Medicaid Adult Expansion under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

0
0
0
0
0