Central Coast residents age 5 to 11 now are eligible to be receive kid-size doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as the country enters the next chapter of its 20-month battle against the virus.
Public health officials in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties made the announcement following approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration last week, the Centers for Disease Control on Tuesday, and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup on Wednesday.
With the approval, approximately 42,000 children have been added to Santa Barbara County's wider eligibility pool, previously limited to those 12 and older.
“Protecting our children has been a community priority throughout this pandemic. We are elated to now offer them the protection of a safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said county Health Officer Dr. Van Do-Reynoso. “With pediatric vaccines becoming available in our community, we highly encourage parents and caregivers to get their children fully vaccinated. As the holiday season continues, let’s do everything we can to ensure the safety of our kids.”
In Santa Barbara County, doses will become widely available by Nov. 8 at pediatric health-care provider offices, pharmacies, and clinics at schools and other locations, according to county public health spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz.
The Guadalupe Union School District has already announced a vaccination clinic for those age 5 to 11, scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School.
In San Luis Obispo County, pediatric vaccines will become available at public health clinics the week of Nov. 15, according to public health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman. Local pediatricians and pharmacies may begin offering them sooner.
My Turn, California's COVID-19 vaccine scheduling website, states that residents statewide can begin accessing the pediatric vaccine through walk-in clinics and appointments on Thursday, with availability expected to increase in the coming days.
“When children are fully vaccinated, they will be able to more safely enjoy many of the activities they love and will also be less likely to pass the virus to older family members,” said San Luis Obispo County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “My heartfelt message to parents is: Give your child this protection, and talk to your pediatrician if you have any questions about the vaccine.”
The dose of the pediatric vaccine from Pfizer is one-third the size of the dose for those 12 and older, and also involves a smaller needle. Like other age groups, children age 5 to 11 can receive their second dose three weeks after their first.
Clinical trials found the vaccine to be 91% effective in preventing COVID-19 among children 5 to 11. Side effects were similar to those experienced in adults but more mild, ranging from a low fever to a sore arm.
While the new eligibility is an exciting step, officials are still trying to increase vaccination rates among residents age 12 and up. In Santa Barbara County, around 73,000 of these eligible residents remain unvaccinated, according to county public health data.
The vaccine is free and available regardless of documentation status, and health insurance is not required. To find a nearby walk-in clinic or appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.
For safety information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit cdc.gov.