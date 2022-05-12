The Central Coast Literacy Council and the Lompoc Literacy Program are looking for volunteer tutors to help adults learn to read and write English.
Volunteers meet one on one with an adult student at the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St., or Lompoc Library, 501 E. North Ave., for two hours per week.
According to the council, no prior teaching experience or second language skills are necessary to participate.
Those interested in becoming a volunteer tutor can join an upcoming, required tutor training workshop. The first will be at the Lompoc Library from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 18; the second will be virtual via Zoom from 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 9; and the third will take place at the Santa Maria Library from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 28.
Training materials, space and support are provided at no cost. To register or for more information, visit www.centralcoastliteracycouncil.org or call 805-925-0994, ext. 2837.