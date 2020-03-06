Central Coast representative Katcho Achadjian dies at 68, remembered as American success story

Katcho Achadjian, who represented the Central Coast in the state Assembly for three terms, died Thursday as a result of health complications in San Luis Obispo, where he was surrounded by family.
A business owner, legislator and community volunteer, Achadjian, 68, was a quintessential American success story.
“The Achadjian family is thankful for your support and sympathy. The outpouring of calls, messages, and prayers is a true testament and reminder of how many lives Katcho touched,” a family spokesperson said in a statement released Thursday night. “At this time, the family appreciates privacy as they mourn the loss of a remarkable husband, father and public servant.”
Born in Jalala, Lebanon, in 1951 to Armenian parents, Achadjian immigrated to the United States in 1971 to continue his education.
He attended Cuesta Community College before transferring to Cal Poly, where he graduated with a business administration degree.
Achadjian became a U.S. citizen on Dec. 17, 1982. Two years later, he married his wife Araxie, and the pair would go on to have two children, son Hratch and daughter Nyri.
A pillar of the business community in Arroyo Grande, Achadjian opened his first business in 1978, when he purchased Arroyo Grande Shell on Grand Avenue. Achadjian would come to operate three gas stations.
Armen Martin, the chairman emeritus of the National Organization of Republican Armenians, remembered Achadjian as “the true immigrant story, and he did it not by excelling within the Armenian American community, he did it by excelling in his local community.”
Later in his business career, Achadjian made an impact in government, both at the county and state levels.
Achadjian was elected to the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors in 1998, and he would go on to serve for three terms. He oversaw the board as chairman in 2001 and 2006.
During his time on the board, Achadjian contributed to passage of the county's budget, balanced and on-time for 12 consecutive years.
Achadjian made the jump to state government when he was elected in 2010 to represent the 33rd District in the State Assembly. In his first campaign for a state office, Achadjian won with 57.8% of the total votes.
When the 33rd District was redrawn into the 35th District in 2012, Achadjian found himself as the frontrunner on Election Day, with 61.3% of the votes in the primary. As the incumbent in 2014, Katcho retained his office with 62.7% of the vote total. The 35th District includes San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County.
Jordan Cunningham, who succeeded Achadjian as 35th District Assemblyman, called him a friend and a mentor.
“He was a true public servant and an American success story," Cunningham said in a statement. "Katcho leaves a legacy of devotion to community, energetic representation, and consensus-building."
A supporter of civic, nonprofit and service organizations, coastal ranching and farming, and protecting the California coastline, Achadjian worked with many organizations in the region.
He served as a charter board member of the San Luis Obispo Law Enforcement Assistance Foundation (SLO LEAF), member of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Advisory Council and founding chairman of the San Luis Obispo Country First 5 Commission.
He also served as a member of the Board of Directors of Arroyo Grande Community Hospital and was chairman of San Luis Obispo’s French Hospital.
Katcho’s community works were noticed at the highest level in Sacramento.
In 1992, former Gov. Pete Wilson appointed Achadjian to the San Luis Obispo County Fair Board, where he served for seven years, and former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger appointed him to serve on the California Coastal Commission in 2006.
Achadjian received accolades for his service to the community from a number of organizations.
The Los Padres Council, Boy Scouts of America, honored Achadjian with the Good Scout Award in 2016 for demonstrating the values of the Scouts in his public and community services.
Cuesta College named Achadjian a distinguished alumnus in 2007, and the following year he was honored with the Distinguished Alumni Award by the Community College League of California.
In 2004, he received the California attorney general’s certificate of appreciation for support of law enforcement.
In lieu of flowers, the Achadjian family is requesting that donations be made “In Memory of Katcho” to the Senior Nutrition Program of San Luis Obispo County at www.mealsthatconnect.org/donate and/or End Kids Cancer Foundation at www.endkidscancer.org/donate.
“Katcho cared deeply about advocating for those in need, especially the youth and the elderly in our community,” the family spokesperson said.
Katcho Achadjian, former California assemblyman, dies at 68
The Associated Press contributed to this report.