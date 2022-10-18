Not long after the guilty verdict in a Salinas courtroom, Central Coast residents began to react to the finding in a saga that began 26 years ago with the disappearance of Kristin Smart outside a Cal Poly dorm.

"I moved to California the year she disappeared," said Tiffany Wilson, as she left flowers at a well-known Arroyo Grande sign that calls for "Justice for Kristin."

"I’ve been following the case the whole time. Finally, the family will have a little bit of closure — along with the community. It’s pretty awesome. I’m dropping some stuff off here and I'll go by the memorial at the Dinosaur Caves Park," she said.

0
0
0
0
0