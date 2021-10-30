After an overcast Saturday morning, partly cloudy skies will develop Saturday afternoon with high temperatures reaching the low-70s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) and mid- to high-60s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc). The beaches will remain in the 60s.
A low-pressure system will move into Northern California this weekend with rain showers. The associated cold front will significantly weaken when it reaches the Central Coast; however, it will deepen the marine layer. This condition will produce increasing clouds with areas of fog, mist and even pockets of drizzle during the night and morning starting Saturday night and continuing through Monday morning. In other words, it will be a dreary and spooky night on Halloween. High temperatures will only reach the 60s on Sunday and Monday.
A stronger cold front will approach the Central Coast Monday night into Tuesday morning with increasing clouds and drizzle/light rain. The European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts and NOAA's Global Forecast System model indicates about a quarter of an inch of rain north of Morro Bay, while areas south will only see a few hundredths of an inch. This will be a relatively mild system with snow levels above 9,000 feet.
Generally cooler and unsettled weather is expected next week, with the next best chance for rain on Thursday.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
51/67 49/66 51/64 53/68 52/69 53/67 49/68 50/68
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
50/71 49/68 47/67 49/74 48/73 48/68 45/70 45/69
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
52/65 52/67 50/66 52/69 51/70 51/66 50/67 50/67
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 56 and 58 degrees through Friday.
Surf Report
Saturday's 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 14-second period) will decrease to 3- to 5-feet (with an 8- to 13-second period) on Sunday.
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 20-second period) is forecast to arrive along our coastline on Monday, increasing to 6- to 8-feet (with a 15- to 17-second period) on Tuesday.
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 20-second period) will develop along our coastline on Wednesday, increasing to 7- to 9-feet (with a 7- to 18-second period) Thursday and Friday.