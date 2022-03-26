After an extended period of mostly dry condition in the heart of our rainfall season, the first significant storm of 2022 is expected to reach the Central Coast on Sunday evening into Monday.
In the meantime, persistent northwesterly (onshore) winds will allow the marine layer to deepen in the coastal regions during the night and morning with pockets of dense fog and mist/drizzle.
Away from the ocean, the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) will hit the low 80s, while the coastal valleys (Santa Maria/Lompoc) will reach the high 60s. Along the beaches, highs will range between the high 50s and low 60s under mostly overcast skies.
A significant change in the weather pattern is forecast to develop on Sunday into Monday. A 1,000 millibar low-pressure system and associated cold front strengthened by vigorous upper-level winds will produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph with gusts to 50 mph) southerly winds, noticeably cooler temperatures and moderate to locally heavy rain throughout the Central Coast starting Sunday evening and continuing through Monday. This storm should produce between 1 and 2 inches of precipitation, with snow levels dropping to 6,000 feet. This low-pressure system will rotate into Southern California Monday night into Tuesday.
Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds, clearing skies and normal seasonal temperatures are forecast on Tuesday through next Friday as high pressure builds over the Central Coast.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
47/68 46/66 48/59 45/65 45/70 46/67 46/68 45/70
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
43/81 42/67 44/60 41/70 41/75 41/72 42/74 43/75
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
44/69 44/63 47/60 44/63 45/67 45/66 47/67 45/68
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 50 and 54 degrees through Saturday, increasing on Sunday into Monday.
Surf Report
Saturday's 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 13-second period) will remain at this level through Sunday morning.
Increasing southerly winds will generate a 5- to 7-foot (180-degree, shallow-water) sea on Sunday afternoon and night, followed by a 10- to 12-foot westerly (270-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 14-second period) on Monday.
A 7- to 9-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 12-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Tuesday through Friday.