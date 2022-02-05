The atmosphere is locked in a dry pattern. The Eastern Pacific High is firmly anchored off the California coastline, while transitory low- and high-pressure systems move through the Great Basin. This condition will continue to produce a pattern of moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning, shifting out of the northwest during the afternoon.
Increasing high pressure over the West Coast will result in warmer temperatures that will rise to between 10 and 15 degrees above average for this time of year, with most locations reaching into the 70s by Sunday through next week under mostly clear skies, apart from a few ribbons of high-level clouds. The Santa Maria Public Airport could hit 82 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday. The record daily high temperature for Feb. 9 at the airport is 87 degrees set back in 2016 and 80 degrees on Feb. 10, recorded in 1971.
At this time, dry weather with periods of gusty Santa Lucia winds will continue into the first half of February, if not longer.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
41/75 40/76 43/74 44/77 47/82 49/82 44/76 45/77
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
31/70 30/77 38/75 39/76 35/81 36/82 37/77 36/76
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
36/70 39/72 42/72 42/74 43/80 44/79 44/75 43/76
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 56 degrees through Monday.
Surf Report
A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 14-second period) will continue at this level through Saturday night.
This northwesterly swell will increase to 4 to 6 feet (with an 8- to 16-second period) on Sunday and will continue at this level through Friday.