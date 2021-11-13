Moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly/offshore) winds are forecast on Saturday into Sunday morning. In turn, high temperatures will reach into the low to mid-80s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez), the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) and along the beaches this weekend. However, tule fog is likely across the Central Valley.
The marine layer with areas of fog and mist is expected to develop on Sunday night along the coastline and will deepen and move into the coastal valleys on Monday, while the inland valleys will remain clear and warm.
Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds and mostly clear skies will develop on Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. The marine layer will redevelop by Wednesday night into Friday with areas of fog and mist during the night and morning.
At this time, the longer-range models do not indicate any rain for Central or Southern California through next week; however, unsettled weather with a chance of rain could develop over the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
60/85 57/81 55/73 51/68 49/67 50/65 51/66 52/67
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
49/87 55/86 52/83 49/76 47/72 44/73 45/75 45/76
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
52/82 54/80 52/72 50/67 49/68 48/68 49/67 52/68
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 57 degrees through Friday.
Surf Report
Saturday's 4- to 6-foot west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 13-second period) will remain at this level through Tuesday morning.
Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 12-second period) on Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, decreasing to 2 to 4 feet (with an 8- to 11-second period) on Thursday through Friday.
A 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (220-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 15- to 17-second period) will remain at this level through Sunday.