After days of record-breaking high temperatures and arid conditions at the peak of our rainfall season, the change in the weather pattern is expected later on Monday into Tuesday.
Strong high pressure over the West Coast will result in warm temperatures on Saturday, with most locations reaching into the high 70s to the mid-80s under mostly clear skies, apart from a few ribbons of high-level clouds.
The Santa Maria Public Airport could hit 84 degrees on Saturday. The record daily high temperature for Feb. 12 is 87 degrees recorded in 1943. The Lompoc Airport is expected to reach 81 on Saturday. The record for that airport is 86 degrees set in 1971. Santa Ynez is expected to hit 87 degrees.
A significant change in the weather pattern will occur later Monday into Tuesday as a low-pressure system and an associated cold front moves southward out of the Pacific Northwest through the Central Coast.
This system will produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds and increasing clouds on Sunday afternoon. Moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) postfrontal northwesterly winds will develop on Monday night into Tuesday. The winds will bring in a much colder air mass and a chance of rain showers on Monday night into Tuesday. NOAA's GFS model indicates rain showers Monday night into Tuesday, while the European ECMWF model keeps it dry. Light snow accumulations possible along the Sierra Nevada are expected above 6,000 feet. Cool, partly cloudy, and breezy weather is forecast on Wednesday.
High pressure will build over California on Thursday through the following week for warmer temperatures and dry weather.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
47/84 46/79 47/71 41/59 38/66 39/70 40/74 42/76
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
41/87 39/82 39/77 36/59 34/67 33/71 35/70 38/77
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
44/81 45/78 46/69 42/58 39/65 40/68 41/72 43/74
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 57 degrees through Sunday, decreasing to 53 to 55 degrees on Monday into Thursday.
Surf Report
Saturday’s 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 15-second period) will decrease to 3 to 5 feet (with an 8- to 15-second period), then will lower to 2 to 4 feet (with an 8- to 13-second period) on Sunday into Monday morning.
Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds starting Monday afternoon will generate a 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (305-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 12-second period) on Monday afternoon, increasing to 6 to 8 feet by Monday night.
Moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) postfrontal northwesterly winds will generate a 9- to 11-foot northwesterly (315-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) on Tuesday. This northwesterly sea and swell will decrease to 7 to 9 feet (with a 7- to 12-second period) on Wednesday.
A powerful 948 millibar storm with hurricane force winds on the west side of the International Date Line on Sunday will generate a 7- to 9-foot west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 19- to 21-second period) on Thursday, decreasing to 5 to 7 feet (with an 18- to 20-second period) on Friday.