Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph), Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds will produce clear skies with chilly morning lows on Saturday as high pressure builds across the state. However, areas of dense fog may develop in the inland valleys and across the San Joaquin Valley, where it could persist through the day. Icy road "black ice" conditions may develop on Saturday morning.
Saturday's minimum temperatures will range from the low to mid-30s, with highs in the mid-50s to the low 60s.
Gentle southerly winds, low marine clouds in the coastal regions and variable high-level clouds will produce warmer overnight temperatures on Sunday into Monday.
A low-pressure system will drop southward to the west of the California coast and bring fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) southerly winds and increasing clouds on Tuesday, with rain showers developing on Wednesday into Thursday.
This low-pressure system will remain almost stationary west of the California coast for much of the week before moving toward the Central Coast on Christmas Eve through Christmas Day with rain and mountain snow.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
36/62 39/59 40/59 43/61 48/59 48/58 45/58 46/57
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
30/64 32/62 34/61 37/62 41/60 44/59 44/52 45/51
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
37/63 40/59 42/60 45/62 48/60 48/61 46/58 47/57
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 57 degrees through next week.
Surf Report
Saturday’s 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 15-second period) will lower to 3- to 5-feet on Sunday into Monday.
Increasing southerly winds will generate a 6- to 8-foot southerly (190-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 12-second period) on Tuesday into Wednesday, increasing to 7 to 9 feet (with a 5- to 11-second period) on Thursday into Friday.