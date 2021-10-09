After days of relatively calm conditions and overcast skies in the coastal regions of northern Santa Barbara County, a pattern of moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northwesterly) winds during night and morning, followed by fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds in the afternoon, will start on Saturday and continue through Sunday. These winds will produce clear skies throughout the Central Coast.
High temperatures on Saturday will reach the mid-70s and mid-80s on Sunday in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez). The coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) will hit the mid-60s on Saturday and mid-70s on Sunday as high pressure briefly builds over the state. The beaches will range between the high 60s and low 70s over this period.
A low-pressure system will pass through the Pacific Northwest and drop south into Nevada late Sunday through Monday, resulting in cooler temperatures and the development of moderate gale-force to fresh gale- force (32 to 46 mph with gusts to 50 mph) northwesterly winds along the coastline and mostly clear to hazy skies on Monday.
The northwesterly winds will decrease to strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) levels along the coastline on Tuesday through Thursday, allowing the marine layer to redevelop along the coastline during the evening and night, but clearing in the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will fall back into the mid-60s to low 70s on Monday, then gradually warm through the remainder of the week as dry weather continues. The longer-range models still do not indicate any rain for the extended period.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
48/67 55/70 49/64 47/67 48/68 47/69 46/70 49/72
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
41/75 44/83 45/76 44/74 35/80 41/78 43/80 44/81
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
45/68 51/73 51/65 50/68 48/70 47/70 47/74 48/76
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will decrease on Saturday through Tuesday. In fact, seawater temperatures will plummet to the low 50s due to heavy upwelling by Monday.
Surf Report
Saturday's 4-to-6-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 15-second period) will remain at this level through Sunday.
A 12- to 14-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 11 second period) will develop along our coastline on Monday, decreasing to 8 to 10 feet with the same period on Tuesday into Wednesday.