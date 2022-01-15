A 570-decameter upper-level low-pressure system 300 miles to the southwest of the Central Coast will gradually move northward toward San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties and strengthen to 561 decameters by Sunday. This upper-level low, cut off from the jet stream, will produce increasing mid to high-level clouds and a chance of sprinkles/rain showers on Saturday afternoon into Monday.
Temperatures over this period will remain mild, with most locations ranging between the low to high 60s. Further inland, tule fog is expected to develop in the Central Valley during the night and morning.
This weekend, the surface winds will be primarily out of the northeast, which will bring in a dry air mass. Consequently, much of the precipitation will evaporate (virga) near the Earth's surface before reaching the ground. Overall, rainfall amounts will only be a few hundredths of an inch for most locations this weekend. The greatest chance of rain will occur Saturday night into Sunday morning and again on Monday as the winds turn out of the northwest and the upper-level low moves over the Central Coast. Up to a quarter of an inch of rain could fall on Monday.
Along with the possible rain, the gentle to moderate (8- to 18-mph) northwesterly winds on Monday through Tuesday will allow areas of low marine clouds with pockets of fog and mist to develop in the coastal regions during the overnight hours.
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will see moderate to fresh (13- to 24-mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds and mostly clear and dry weather with near to slightly above-normal temperatures. The dry weather may continue through the following week as high pressure remains over the Central Coast with no signs of a pattern.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
50/72 48/68 47/68 46/67 43/70 45/75 44/72 43/70
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
42/64 41/66 40/64 41/65 39/65 39/69 40/70 41/70
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
50/70 48/67 48/66 47/65 43/68 44/72 44/70 43/68
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 57 degrees through Monday.
Surf Report
Saturday's 5- to 7-foot west-northwesterly (280-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 11- to 15-second period) will remain at this level through Tuesday.
A 4- to 6-foot west-northwesterly (280-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 12-second period) is expected on Wednesday, decreasing to 3 to 5 feet (with an 11- to 15-second period) on Thursday into next Friday.