A 545 dm upper-level, low-pressure system will move northward over our area on Saturday, producing scattered rain showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and cooler temperatures with highs only reaching the 50s throughout the Central Coast. Snow levels could lower to 3,000 feet as colder air spreads into the state.
The European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecast model indicates between 0.10 and 0.25 of an inch of total rainfall on Saturday, while the Global Forecast System model shows less than 0.10 of an inch.
Partly cloudy and windy weather is forecast on Sunday, becoming clear and warmer on Monday and Tuesday as the Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds develop during the night and morning.
Persistent northwesterly winds on Wednesday through Friday will allow marine low clouds with areas of fog and mist to develop during the night and morning.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
42/55 37/61 38/67 39/68 43/71 42/74 44/73 44/72
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
37/54 31/63 32/68 34/71 36/71 37/72 38/73 38/74
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
41/56 38/60 35/66 37/69 38/67 39/68 42/68 43/71
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 51 and 53 degrees through Friday.
Surf Report
Increasing northwesterly winds off the Northern and Central California coastline will produce a 9- to 11-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 12-second period) on Saturday.
This northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell will decrease to 6 to 8 feet (with a 7- to 16-second period) on Sunday, further lowering to 4 to 6 feet by Monday.
A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (305-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 13-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Tuesday into Wednesday, increasing to 4 to 6 feet (with a 5- to 12-second period) next Thursday and Friday.