After an extended period of dry weather in the heart of our rainfall season — the entire Central Coast went from a moderate drought to severe drought classification as of Thursday's drought monitor map — rain showers are expected on Saturday.
A cold front will move southward through the Central Coast on Saturday morning into Saturday evening with gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) southerly winds, cooler temperatures, increasing clouds and, most importantly, rain showers.
The European (ECMWF) model predicts between 0.10 and 0.33 of an inch of rain, while the American (GFS) is advertising less than 0.10 of an inch on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will only reach the mid-50s to low 60s, with snow levels dropping to 4,500 feet.
Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph with gusts to 50 mph) postfrontal northwesterly winds and clearing skies are forecast on Saturday night into Monday.
On Tuesday, increasing high pressure and gusty Santa Lucia (northwesterly) winds will produce mostly clear skies and warmer temperatures. Many Central Coast locations should reach the low to mid-80s on Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 and 15 degrees above average for late March. Note: These forecasted highs are near or above daily records.
The marine layer is expected to redevelop in the coastal regions as the winds shift out of the northwest (onshore) on Thursday and Friday. Dry conditions should continue until the end of March, then a wet weather pattern could develop during the first week of April.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
46/56 40/65 42/70 49/82 51/83 50/76 49/72 48/70
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
44/60 37/71 36/78 41/83 44/85 45/84 44/80 40/74
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
45/55 39/63 41/68 46/80 49/80 47/74 46/68 45/68
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 51 and 53 degrees through Friday.
Surf Report
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 14-second period) will continue at this level through Saturday morning.
A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 12-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Saturday afternoon.
Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph with gusts to 50 mph) postfrontal northwesterly winds will cause a rapid increase in wave height on Saturday night. An 8- to 10-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 12-second period) is expected on Saturday night into Sunday.
This northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell will decrease to 6 to 8 feet (with a 7- to 11-second period) on Monday, further lowering to 4 to 6 feet (with an 8- to 15-second period) on Tuesday through Thursday.