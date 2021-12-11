The strongest storm of the season will slam into the Central Coast on Monday into Tuesday.
Moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds will produce mostly clear skies with cold morning lows on Saturday. Most areas will be in the middle to upper to high 30s and some sheltered locations will hover around freezing. There will be some dense fog in the San Joaquin Valley, but mostly sunny skies are expected Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the low 60s.
Increasing southerly winds and clouds are forecast on Sunday as a series of low-pressure systems and associated cold fronts from the Gulf of Alaska approaches the Central Coast.
These systems will move through San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties on Monday into Tuesday with moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph with gusts to 55 mph), southerly winds, moderate to heavy rain, and significant mountain snowfall above 4,500 feet. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain is expected with higher amounts along the coastal mountains.
A colder trailing weather system will bring rain showers and mountain snow on Thursday. Cool and dry conditions are expected next weekend.
Another low-pressure system is forecast to produce gusty winds, chilly temperatures and low-elevation snow on Christmas Eve. However, there are no guarantees when trying to predict that far into the future.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
38/63 43/60 43/59 48/56 38/58 39/61 40/62 41/62
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
35/64 33/61 38/61 46/59 33/60 35/63 34/64 36/63
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
39/62 41/60 45/60 49/58 39/59 40/62 41/63 41/63
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 56 degrees through Sunday, increasing to 55 to 57 degrees on Monday into Wednesday.
Surf Report
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 13-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Saturday, decreasing to 3 to 5 feet by Sunday.
A 10- to 12-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 14- to 16-second period) is forecast to arrive along our coastline on Monday, increasing to 12 to 14 feet (with a 14- to 16-second period) on Tuesday.
Combined with this northwesterly swell will be 9- to 11-foot southerly (190-degree, shallow-water) seas (with a 4- to 7-second period) on Monday and Tuesday.
An 8- to 10-foot westerly (270-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 12- to 14-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Wednesday, decreasing to 5 to 7 feet (with an 11- to 13-second period) on Thursday.