A tranquil weather pattern is forecast on Saturday through Friday. The clear skies will continue to produce cool overnight lows and warm afternoons.
High pressure will build over California and produce a pattern of gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly/offshore) winds developing during the night and morning, shifting out of the northwest during the afternoon. This condition will produce dry and benign weather through next weekend as high pressure resides over the Central Coast and the storm track remains over the Pacific Northwest.
Daytime high temperatures will be around 5 and 10 degrees above normal with subtle day-to-day changes throughout the week. Dense tule fog will likely continue to develop across the Central Valley each night with daytime temperatures remaining largely dependent on how quickly the fog clears.
While some long-range models suggest high pressure could begin to break down next weekend, forecast confidence is still low regarding any significant pattern shift over the next seven to 10 days with the promise of rain.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
47/74 45/75 46/75 47/76 47/76 48/75 48/74 49/73
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
41/79 40/80 43/79 44/76 45/79 46/80 46/79 45/77
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
43/77 44/76 44/75 48/73 48/75 47/74 48/73 48/72
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 57 degrees through Friday.
Surf Report
Saturday’s 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 16-second period) will remain at this level through Friday.